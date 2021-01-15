2 teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle from Verona to Fitchburg, authorities say

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were arrested after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle from Verona to Fitchburg early Thursday morning, authorities reported.

The incident began about 2:15 a.m. when Verona police were dispatched to the 700 block of Jenna Drive on a report of a suspicious vehicle driving slowly and stopping in front of residential driveways, Lt. David Dresser said in a report.

When officers entered the Westridge neighborhood they located a stolen black 2020 Audi sedan that had been seen in Fitchburg, and the Audi immediately fled the area, Dresser said.

The officers pursued the Audi northbound on Highway 18/151, knowing that tire deflation devices were being deployed ahead. The device deployed near Exit 81 deflated one of the tires on the Audi, but the stolen vehicle continued to flee at high speed and the pursuit was terminated for safety concerns, Dresser said.

A Fitchburg officer located the Audi abandoned in the 2100 block of Rosenberry Road, where a perimeter was established. And following a foot pursuit, the two teens were arrested, Dresser said.