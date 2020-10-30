2 teens arrested after driving off with stolen vehicle from Fitchburg home

Fitchburg police arrested two teens Friday morning on charges related to a stolen vehicle and several other property crimes throughout Dane County Thursday.

James D. Cook, 17, and a 14-year-old boy were taken into custody around 11 a.m. Friday after officers received a tip regarding the suspects' whereabouts, Lt. Edward Hartwick said. Cook was arrested on tentative charges related to driving the stolen vehicle as well as five counts of felony bail jumping, which come from open court cases for burglary, operating a vehicle without consent and other charges. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges related to the stolen car and possession of stolen property.

Fitchburg officers responded to the 2500 block of Richardson Street at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday after a homeowner reported their vehicle had been stolen, Hartwick said. The homeowner said they opened their garage door and saw their vehicle being driven away several minutes later.

Officers found that the suspect or suspects had entered the open garage, come into the home through an unlocked door and found the keys to the vehicle.