2 teens arrested after crashing stolen car on Beltline, Madison police say

Two teens were arrested after crashing a stolen car on the Beltline near Midvale Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.
The crash occurred about 2 p.m. Tuesday when the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle on the Beltline, then lost control and ultimately came to a stop, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.
Several people got out of the stolen vehicle and fled on foot, running down the Beltline and officers were able to find and arrest two who had fled into a residential neighborhood adjacent to the Beltline, Lisko said.
Reginald D. Cobb, 17, of Madison, was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent as a passenger, misdemeanor bail jumping and felony bail jumping, Lisko said.
A 15-year-old boy was taken to juvenile jail on a tentative charge of OMVWOC as a passenger, Lisko said.
People are also reading…
The investigation is continuing and additional charges are likely as the remaining suspects are contacted, Lisko said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, Lisko said.
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.