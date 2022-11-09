2 teens arrested after crashing stolen car on Beltline, Madison police say

Two teens were arrested after crashing a stolen car on the Beltline near Midvale Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. Tuesday when the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle on the Beltline, then lost control and ultimately came to a stop, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Several people got out of the stolen vehicle and fled on foot, running down the Beltline and officers were able to find and arrest two who had fled into a residential neighborhood adjacent to the Beltline, Lisko said.

Reginald D. Cobb, 17, of Madison, was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent as a passenger, misdemeanor bail jumping and felony bail jumping, Lisko said.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to juvenile jail on a tentative charge of OMVWOC as a passenger, Lisko said.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are likely as the remaining suspects are contacted, Lisko said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, Lisko said.