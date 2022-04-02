2 teens, 1 child arrested for arson at Janesville Kohl's, police say

Two teenagers and one child were arrested Friday for what police said was an arson at the Kohl's Department Store on Milton Avenue in Janesville.

Janesville firefighters and police officers responded to the Kohl's at 2500 Milton Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of a fire, the Janesville Police Department said.

The store was evacuated and firefighters extinguished the fire, police said. An investigation revealed the fire has been started in the bedding area. Police believe the fire was started intentionally.

Later, police found a 17-year-old, a 15-year-old and an 11-year-old walking in the area who matched the descriptions that witnesses gave for individuals who had been in the area of the fire, police said.

Officers arrested the three children on tentative charges of arson and recklessly endangering safety, police said. All three of them are from Janesville. Police did not release any further information about their identities.

Police did not say whether they believe the motive for the arson was related to April Fools' Day.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the fire to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.

