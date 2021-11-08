2 teenage girls arrested after disturbance, mask dispute at West Towne Mall

Two teenage girls were arrested Monday afternoon after a dispute over masking on a Madison bus that led to both of them being kicked off the bus, and one shattering a bus window, Madison police said.
Officers responded to West Towne Mall just after 12:50 p.m. because of a disturbance on a Metro Transit bus, according to the Madison Police Department. By the end of the incident, a total of 20 Madison police officers had arrived on scene to assist with the arrests of the two teens.
The girls, ages 15 and 17, allegedly threatened bus driver because of the driver's request that they wear masks on the bus, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said. The two teenagers had also called Madison police to respond because they didn't want to leave the bus. The driver had asked them to leave.
Once officers arrived, the girls willingly left the bus. Kimberley officers gave the teenagers "the opportunity to walk away," but the 15-year-old became "very upset." She threw her shoes at the bus and kicked a bus door window, shattering it. Kimberley said the 17-year-old also participated in the disturbance.
During the arrest of the girls, one officer was injured, Kimberley said. The officer was treated at a local hospital and released.
The 15-year-old was arrested for criminal damage to property, resisting arrest and escape. The girl tried to flee when officers started to take her into custody, Kimberley said.
The 17-year-old was arrested for obstructing officers, resisting an officer in a way that caused injury and possessing an "electric weapon."
The teens were evaluated at local hospitals before being taken to the juvenile center and the jail.
"Both suspects were offered the opportunity to leave but chose to stay, damage property and cause a large disturbance," Kimberley said.