2 teenage girls arrested after disturbance, mask dispute at West Towne Mall, police say

Two teenage girls were arrested Monday afternoon after refusing to wear masks on a Madison bus and one shattered one of the bus' windows, Madison police said.
Officers responded to West Towne Mall just after 12:50 p.m. because the girls, a 15-year-old who wasn't named because she's a juvenile and 17-year-old Shamira Stacy, allegedly threatened the Metro Transit bus driver because the driver asked them to wear masks, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said.
The girls also called police because they didn't want to leave the bus after the driver tried to kick them off.
Once officers arrived, the girls left the bus and Kimberley said officers gave the teenagers "the opportunity to walk away," but the 15-year-old became "very upset." She threw her shoes at the bus and kicked a bus door window, shattering it. Kimberley said Stacy also participated in the disturbance.
Ultimately, 20 officers responded to the scene to help with the girls' arrest, during which one officer was injured, Kimberley said. The officer was treated at a local hospital and released.
The 15-year-old was arrested for criminal damage to property, resisting arrest and escape after she tried to flee, Kimberley said.
Stacy was arrested for obstructing officers, resisting an officer in a way that caused injury and possessing an "electric weapon." Police did not specify what the weapon was.
The teens were evaluated at local hospitals before being taken to the juvenile center and the jail.