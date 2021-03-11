2 teen boys arrested after driving recklessly in stolen vehicle, Madison police say

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested Tuesday afternoon after they were seen driving recklessly in a stolen vehicle, Madison police reported.

The Toyota RAV4 that was stolen early Monday morning from a Southwest Side home was seen driving recklessly through the city and ultimately located in the 3700 block of Morning Road on the Far East Side around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

After a short foot pursuit, officers arrested the teen boys, who were taken to the juvenile jail on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent and resisting law enforcement, Grigg said, adding that the investigation into the original theft is continuing.

On Monday at about 3:50 a.m., a couple in the 2800 block of Maple View Drive woke up to a loud noise coming from their garage. When they went to check on it, they found their Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Camry were missing and major damage to their garage door and frame likely caused by whoever stole their vehicles, Grigg said in a report.

A short time later, an officer spotted the stolen RAV4 driving recklessly on McCormick Avenue on the North Side. It pulled into a nearby parking lot, and as the officer investigated, the Rav4 took off again at a high rate of speed, Grigg said.