2 teen boys arrested after armed burglary on West Side, high-speed chase on Beltline, Madison police say

Two 14-year-old boys were arrested Thursday morning after an armed burglary on the West Side and a high-speed chase on the Beltline, Madison police reported.

The incident shortly before 6:15 a.m. began when a homeowner spotted five intruders — one armed with a handgun — on his home video security system, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The burglars, who cut a screen and entered through an unlocked window, stole items from the house and the homeowner’s 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, DeSpain said.

Police used the Jeep’s GPS to locate it, with the two teens inside, shortly after 8 a.m. in Monona and spikes were used to flatten one of its tires, with the driver leading officers on a pursuit that reached estimated speeds of 90 to 100 miles per hour, DeSpain said.

The Jeep eventually left the Beltline and crashed on Grandview Boulevard. The boys, who were wearing court-ordered electronic monitoring ankle bracelets, ran, but officers — with great help from police dog Bowie — were able to arrest them and they were taken to the Dane County juvenile jail, DeSpain said.