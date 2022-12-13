 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 taken to hospital, guns seized after disturbance on Far West Side, Madison police say

Two people were taken to a hospital and two guns were seized after a disturbance on the Far West Side early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers sent to an apartment on Sayner Court around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday found blood on the exterior door and at a neighboring apartment, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A man and woman at the scene were covered in blood, appeared intoxicated and refused to talk to police, Fryer said.

Officers searched the apartments and found no one else, but did seize two firearms that were in plain view for “safekeeping,” Fryer said.

The man and woman were taken to a hospital for treatment, and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

