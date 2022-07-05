 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

2 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Iowa County, authorities say

Police car lights
State Journal

Two people were taken to hospitals after a motorcycle crash in Iowa County on Saturday, authorities reported.

At about 7:25 p.m. Saturday, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office responded to the motorcycle crash at the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway P in the town of Highland, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement.

Good Samaritans at the scene provided CPR to the passenger, who was flown by MedFlight to University Hospital in Madison, while the driver was taken by ambulance to Upland Hills Health Hospital in Dodgeville, Schauff said.

No names were released and the extent of the occupants’ injuries was unknown, Schauff said.

Weather conditions and not using helmets were factors in the crash, Schauff said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics