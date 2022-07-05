2 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Iowa County, authorities say

Two people were taken to hospitals after a motorcycle crash in Iowa County on Saturday, authorities reported.
At about 7:25 p.m. Saturday, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office responded to the motorcycle crash at the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway P in the town of Highland, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement.
Good Samaritans at the scene provided CPR to the passenger, who was flown by MedFlight to University Hospital in Madison, while the driver was taken by ambulance to Upland Hills Health Hospital in Dodgeville, Schauff said.
No names were released and the extent of the occupants’ injuries was unknown, Schauff said.
Weather conditions and not using helmets were factors in the crash, Schauff said.
