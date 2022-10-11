 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 taken to hospital after medical event leads to crash into garage on Southeast Side, authorities say

Two people were hospitalized after the driver suffered a medical event, leading to a crash into a garage on the Southeast Side on Sunday morning, authorities reported.

The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the area of South Stoughton Road and Pflaum Road when a vehicle drove off the road, through a fence, and into a large garage at high speed, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

A child who was a passenger got out of the vehicle and went to a nearby business to call for help, and fire crews extricated the driver, with both the child and driver then taken to a hospital, Schuster said.

Madison police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said the driver suffered a medical event and that led to the crash.

