2 suspects in battery of Metro Transit bus driver turn themselves in, Madison police say

Two suspects in the battery of a Metro Transit bus driver in a dispute over mask requirements have turned themselves in, Madison police reported.

The suspects, who were not named, will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office for charges of battery to transit vehicle operator, officer Michael Malloy said in an updated report.

At around 9:45 p.m. on May 28, officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Washington Ave and Mendota Street on a report of a disturbance, Malloy said.

Arriving officers contacted a Metro Transit bus driver who reported being attacked by two people after denying them service due to their non-compliance with the requirement to wear a mask, Malloy said.

The two suspects also are believed to have been involved in a battery that took place on a Metro Transit bus on May 23, Malloy said.

