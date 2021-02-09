2 suspects flee stolen vehicle after causing crash that injured woman, Madison police say

Two suspects fled a stolen vehicle after causing a crash Monday afternoon on the Far East Side that injured a woman, Madison police reported.

At about 2:15 p.m., a 2021 black Hyundai Palisade that had been stolen in Oregon crashed into a vehicle driven by a 61-year-old woman near Mendota Street and Lien Road, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

The woman was treated at the scene for chest pain, Grigg said.

Two suspects, one wearing a gray sweatshirt and the other dressed in all black, fled from the stolen Hyundai after the crash, and the investigation is continuing, Grigg said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

