2 suffer life-threatening injuries in rollover crash on I-94 in Monroe County, authorities say
The driver and passenger of a 2003 Buick Rendezvous were taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after the SUV flipped on Interstate 94 Sunday morning. 

The driver of the SUV, a 69-year-old man from Lake Delton, lost control of the vehicle while traveling westbound on I-94 in Monroe County near Warrens. The vehicle entered the median and overturned several times, Wisconsin State Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Jamie Labrec said in a statement. 

The SUV came to rest on its roof in the eastbound lanes and occupants, the driver and passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Baraboo, had to be pulled from the vehicle by fire personnel, Labrec said. 

The crash is currently under investigation. 

