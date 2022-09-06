2 stabbed, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Sun Prairie, police say

Two people were stabbed and one suffered life-threatening injuries early Tuesday morning in Sun Prairie, police reported.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, Sun Prairie police were notified of a 911 call with sounds of someone in distress on the phone, Lt. Ryan Cox said in a statement.

Officers responded to an address on Jones Street and found two people who had been stabbed and were treated by Sun Prairie EMS. Both were taken to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries, Cox said.

Police determined that the suspect had left the scene and a perimeter was set up and a search started, Cox said, but no arrests have been reported.

The attack is not believed to be random, Cox said.

When asked the sex and age of those involved, Cox told the State Journal on Monday morning that no further details were being released.