2 stabbed, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Sun Prairie, police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Two people were stabbed and one suffered life-threatening injuries early Tuesday morning in Sun Prairie, police reported.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, Sun Prairie police were notified of a 911 call with sounds of someone in distress on the phone, Lt. Ryan Cox said in a statement.

Officers responded to an address on Jones Street and found two people who had been stabbed and were treated by Sun Prairie EMS. Both were taken to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries, Cox said.

Police determined that the suspect had left the scene and a perimeter was set up and a search started, Cox said, but no arrests have been reported.

The attack is not believed to be random, Cox said.

When asked the sex and age of those involved, Cox told the State Journal on Monday morning that no further details were being released.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire wipes out historic Black neighborhood in California

