2 sought in Janesville home invasion and robbery, police say

Two males are being sought in a home invasion and robbery in Janesville on Monday, police reported.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1000 block of Bouchard Avenue on a report of armed subjects, Janesville police said in a report.

Residents told police that two males forced their way into the residence, and threatened them with a handgun and a baseball bat, then robbed them of personal belongings and damaged a television and Christmas tree before fleeing, police said.

Police said the suspects being sought are Skylar Ploof, 18, and Keegan McAdory, 17. Ploof has several pending court cases, including receiving/concealing stolen property, nine counts of bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft.

Anyone that knows their location is asked to call Janesville police at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, or by using the P3 app on a smart device.

