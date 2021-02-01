2 snowmobilers injured in incidents over weekend, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

Last week's big snowstorm brought out plenty of riders and the need for the Waunakee Winter Wanderers to groom their 42 miles of trail. The village of Dane can be seen in the distance.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Two snowmobilers were injured in separate incidents over the weekend, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At 8:07 p.m. on Saturday, Dane County deputies responded to a snowmobile crash on the trail near Highway Y and Highway 78, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a report.
The heavy blowing snow caused Ross J. Loger, 30, to lose sight of the trail and drive off a bridge, landing in a creek below, submerged in the water, Schaffer said.
Loger was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Schaffer said.
At 1:18 pm on Sunday, deputies and Deer-Grove EMS responded to a snowmobile trail southwest of Koshkonong Road and Tower Road in the town of Pleasant Springs for an incident in which a group of riders passed over a large mound and one of the drivers, Sally E. McCue, 54, landed hard and was unable to move, Schaffer said.
Other members of the group stabilized her until emergency responders arrived, and she was taken to a local hospital, Schaffer said.
Photos: Grooming the snowmobile trail in northern Dane County
Grooming the snowmobile trail
Grooming equipment can cost more than $200,000 but even in southern Wisconsin, where the snow can be inconsistent, clubs say the investment is worth it to maintain their networks of trails that draw riders from around the region and even from out of state.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Grooming the snowmobile trail
Last week's big snowstorm brought out plenty of riders and the need for the Waunakee Winter Wanderers to groom their 42 miles of trail. The village of Dane can be seen in the distance.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Grooming the snowmobile trail
Dane County has 500 miles of snowmobile trails maintained by 18 snowmobile clubs. The Waunakee Winter Wanderers maintain 42 miles of the system, part of which is seen here along Lavina Road in the town of Dane.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Grooming the snowmobile trail
Sam Landes, a member of the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs and former executive director of the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs, has a garage filled with snowmobiles. Landes lives near a snowmobile trail in the town of Springfield and bought his first machine in 1975 for $500.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Grooming the snowmobile trail
The grooming machinery for the Waunakee Winter Wanderers Snowmbile Club is seen shortly after crossing Highway 19 east of the village.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Grooming the snowmobile trail
The network of trails maintained by the Waunakee Wanderers Snowmobile Club stretches from the village of Dane to the town of Westport.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Grooming the snowmobile trail
The 42 miles of trail maintained by the Waunakee Winter Wanderers Snowmobile Club includes rural settings but also runs through more urban areas like near these tennis courts in the town of Westport.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Grooming the snowmobile trail
Vaughn Watzke, a 50-year member of the Waunakee Winter Wanderers Snowmobile Club, has a wide view from the seat of a Sno-Cat pulling a grooming sled near the village of Dane.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Grooming the snowmobile trail
This snowmobile trail, seen through the window of a sno-cat pulling a grooming sled, runs towards the village of Dane in northern Dane County.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Grooming the snowmobile trail
Vaughn Watzke, a 50-year member of the Waunakee Winter Wanderers Snowmobile Club, takes a break from grooming the trail near the village of Dane last week. The club maintains 42 miles of trail.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Grooming the snowmobile trail
Vaughn Watzke is a 50-year member of the Waunakee Winter Wanderers Snowmobile Club. He spent part of last week grooming trails between the town Westport and the village of Dane.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Grooming the snowmobile trail
Vaughn Watzke, a 50-year member of the Waunakee Winter Wanderers Snowmobile Club, has a wide view from the seat of a Sno-Cat pulling a grooming sled near the village of Dane. Last week's snow and another storm that began Saturday have put snowmobile trails in Dane County in good shape.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Grooming the snowmobile trail
Vaughn Watzke shows off the grooming sled owned by the Waunakee Wanderers Snowmobile club. The sled, pulled by a Sno-Cat, has blades that can remove bumps from the trail and mechanisms to compress the trail flat for smooth rides.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Grooming the snowmobile trail
The grooming sled owned by the Waunakee Winter Wanderers Snowmobile Club.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Grooming the snowmobile trail
Vaughn Watzke of the Waunakee Winter Wanderers Snowmobile Club walks past the grooming sled used to main trails.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Grooming the snowmobile trail
This is what Vaughn Watzke, a 50-year member of the Waunakee Winter Wanderers Snowmobile Club, likes to see, a freshly groomed snowmobile trail.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Grooming the snowmobile trail
The grooming sled owned by the Waunakee Winter Wanderers Snowmobile Club.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.