2 snowmobilers injured in incidents over weekend, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

Two snowmobilers were injured in separate incidents over the weekend, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 8:07 p.m. on Saturday, Dane County deputies responded to a snowmobile crash on the trail near Highway Y and Highway 78, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a report.

The heavy blowing snow caused Ross J. Loger, 30, to lose sight of the trail and drive off a bridge, landing in a creek below, submerged in the water, Schaffer said.

Loger was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Schaffer said.

At 1:18 pm on Sunday, deputies and Deer-Grove EMS responded to a snowmobile trail southwest of Koshkonong Road and Tower Road in the town of Pleasant Springs for an incident in which a group of riders passed over a large mound and one of the drivers, Sally E. McCue, 54, landed hard and was unable to move, Schaffer said.

Other members of the group stabilized her until emergency responders arrived, and she was taken to a local hospital, Schaffer said.

