2 shot near Warner Park on North Side, authorities say

Two people were shot after a fight devolved into gunfire in the 1400 block of Northport Drive near Warner Park just after 6:40 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.
An ambulance was seen speeding away from the intersection of Northpoint and Troy drives, and officers found shell casings at a nearby Citgo gas station. Police also taped off the Northport Barber Shop on the block and were interviewing witnesses there.
Police did not know the status of the two people who were shot.
A pair of squad cars was seen pursuing a silver sedan along Sherman Avenue nearby, though it was unclear if the chase was related to the shooting.
The street was taped off between a Culver's restaurant and the Citgo.
[Correction: An earlier version of this story had the wrong name for the street the shooting happened on.]
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Emily Hamer is a county government and criminal justice reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She also covers some general assignment and crime stories. She joined the paper in April 2019. Send tips to ehamer@madison.com
A Sauk City man faces 3.5 years in prison after allegedly threatening an attorney, the law firm and new property owners of a parcel of land previously owned by his family in a manifesto he hand delivered to the attorney in June.
A Wisconsin high school student on Friday won a federal lawsuit she brought against a sheriff who threatened her with jail time early in the COVID-19 pandemic if she didn't remove social media posts saying she had the virus.
The Wisconsin State Journal has confirmed that the police employee is not represented by the city's police union.
Madison police investigate the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of Northpoint Drive in which two people were injured Thursday evening. Officers had taped off an area from the Culver's restaurant to the Citgo on Northport Drive, where shell casings were found.