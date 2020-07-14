2 shot, injured as robbery turns into gun battle on Southwest Side, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two men were shot and injured when a robbery turned into a gun battle Monday night on the Southwest Side, Madison police reported.

Several people called 911 to report hearing two volleys of gunshots shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Leland Drive and Balsam Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

One of the first officers to arrive at the scene found a 32-year-old man, who lives in the neighborhood, bleeding heavily from his lower extremities. He had been shot in the leg and in the foot, and had lost a large amount of blood, DeSpain said.

The officer applied a tourniquet and gauze bandaging, potentially saving the man's life, DeSpain said.

The man told police two men had attempted to rob him at gunpoint, and that he used his gun to shoot at least one of them, while witnesses reported seeing two people carrying an injured man into a car, DeSpain said.

Not long after, a 23-year-old Chicago man arrived at the emergency room of a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso and said he could not feel his legs, DeSpain said.

Multiple shell casings and empty gun magazines were among items recovered from the scene, DeSpain said.