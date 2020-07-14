2 shot, injured as robbery turns into gun battle on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Two men were shot and injured when a robbery turned into a gun battle Monday night on the Southwest Side, Madison police reported.
Several people called 911 to report hearing two volleys of gunshots shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Leland Drive and Balsam Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
One of the first officers to arrive at the scene found a 32-year-old man, who lives in the neighborhood, bleeding heavily from his lower extremities. He had been shot in the leg and in the foot, and had lost a large amount of blood, DeSpain said.
The officer applied a tourniquet and gauze bandaging, potentially saving the man's life, DeSpain said.
The man told police two men had attempted to rob him at gunpoint, and that he used his gun to shoot at least one of them, while witnesses reported seeing two people carrying an injured man into a car, DeSpain said.
Not long after, a 23-year-old Chicago man arrived at the emergency room of a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso and said he could not feel his legs, DeSpain said.
Multiple shell casings and empty gun magazines were among items recovered from the scene, DeSpain said.
No arrests were reported and DeSpain said the department’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.
Hate crime probe, Sport Bowl owners sentenced for tax evasion top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Madison police investigating possible hate crime after woman reports being burned by lighter fluid
No probation or additional jail ordered for teen in accidental shooting of friend
Middleton Sport Bowl owners sentenced to prison for tax evasion
Officials make arrests, file charges related to unrest roiling Downtown Madison
UPDATE: 3 injured in 5 shooting incidents in Madison, Sun Prairie, police say
Woman jumps from Beltline bridge into Yahara River following police standoff
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for allegedly looting, damaging State Street businesses
2 women shaken by man pointing gun at 1 woman’s head on Near West Side, Madison police say
2 die in fiery crash fleeing police traffic stop in Sun Prairie, authorities say
Madison man arrested after Madison woman dies after apparently jumping from moving vehicle, authorities say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.