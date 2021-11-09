2 shot, dog killed at apartment in village of Oregon, police say

Two people were shot and a dog was killed at an apartment in the village of Oregon on Monday morning, police reported.
At 7:49 a.m. Monday, Oregon police and Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an apartment in a building at 555 S. Perry Parkway after a woman called to report she had a gunshot wound, Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf said in a statement.
As police were approaching the apartment, they heard shots fired, and when they entered the residence they found a man and woman both with gunshot wounds, and the dead dog, Pagenkopf said.
The handgun believed to have been used in the incident was located and secured by officers, and the man and woman, who are believed to be in a domestic relationship, were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Pagenkopf said.
No names were released and the investigation is continuing, Pagenkopf said.