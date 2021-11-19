2 severely injured in tractor, pickup crash in Dodge County, authorities say

Two people were seriously injured by a crash between a tractor and a pickup truck in Dodge County on Friday, authorities said.
The truck collided with the tractor while driving on Welsh Road in the town of Emmet, 3 miles north of Watertown, at about 3 p.m., Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement. The tractor had been pulling out from a private roadway when it was struck by the oncoming pickup, which rolled over into a ditch after the crash, Schmidt said.
The truck's driver, a 42-year-old Reeseville man, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries, Schmidt said. The passenger, a 40-year-old woman also from Reeseville, was taken to a hospital by ambulance with potentially serious injuries. The truck's occupants were severely injured due to not wearing seatbelts, Schmidt noted.
A 62-year-old Watertown man who was driving the tractor had minor injuries after the crash and was not taken to the hospital.