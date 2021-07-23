2 seriously injured in motorcycle-on-motorcycle crash in town of Rutland

Two motorcyclists who were traveling together were seriously injured after colliding near the intersection of Highway 14 and Hill Road Friday morning.

Dane County Sheriffs deputies, Oregon Police Department and Oregon Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash in the town of Rutland at around 10 a.m., where they found two men in their 60s, one of which was pinned under a motorcycle and the other who was thrown from his bike, Dane County Sherriff's Lieutenant Jonathan Triggs said in a statement.

The 63-year-old man who was pinned under his motorcycle was not wearing a helmet, and the 61-year-old man who was thrown from his was wearing a half-helmet. Both were driving Harley Davidsons and both were taken to UW Hospital, Triggs said.

Highway 14 was closed in both directions until 11:25 a.m. while deputies investigated the crash, Triggs said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.