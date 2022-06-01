2 seriously injured in crash of SUV, planter, car in Grant County, authorities say

Two people were seriously injured in a crash Thursday involving an SUV, a planter and then a third vehicle in Grant County, authorities reported.
The crash happened about 4:35 a.m. Thursday on Highway 61, just north of Kelly Lane in the town of Paris, and fog and improper lighting may have been factors, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
Donna Bohnenkamp, 58, of Dickeyville, was northbound on Highway 61 in her 2016 GMC Acadia and was passing another vehicle on a hill with an extra lane for passing while Cullen Kruser, 23, of Potosi, was southbound in his 2017 Ram 2500 pickup trick towing a large field planter, Dreckman said.
Kurser was descending the hill and due to a guard rail was positioned towards the center line with the wide field planter across the center line. Bohnenkamp's vehicle struck the planter on the driver's side, peeling off one of the Acadia's driver's side doors and embedding it in the planter, Dreckman said.
