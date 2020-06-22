2 seen fleeing scene after Far East Side home’s siding set on fire, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were seen on surveillance video fleeing the scene after a Far East Side home’s siding was set on fire early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

Police and Madison Fire Rescue were dispatched to the house fire in the 3300 block of Basil Drive about 1:45 a.m. Monday, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Neighbors woke residents of the home to report that their house was on fire, Hartman said.

A section of siding that was burned was put out by fire crews, Hartman said.

The incident was captured on a home security camera system that showed two individuals fleeing the scene after starting the fire, and police will be reviewing further video evidence, Hartman said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.