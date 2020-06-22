You are the owner of this article.
2 seen fleeing scene after Far East Side home’s siding set on fire, Madison police say
2 seen fleeing scene after Far East Side home’s siding set on fire, Madison police say

Madison fire truck tight crop
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

Two people were seen on surveillance video fleeing the scene after a Far East Side home’s siding was set on fire early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

Police and Madison Fire Rescue were dispatched to the house fire in the 3300 block of Basil Drive about 1:45 a.m. Monday, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Neighbors woke residents of the home to report that their house was on fire, Hartman said.

A section of siding that was burned was put out by fire crews, Hartman said.

The incident was captured on a home security camera system that showed two individuals fleeing the scene after starting the fire, and police will be reviewing further video evidence, Hartman said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.

