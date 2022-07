2 robbed at gunpoint in town of Cottage Grove after sedan forces their vehicle to stop on ramp, authorities say

Two people were robbed at gunpoint in the town of Cottage Grove early Thursday morning after a sedan forced their vehicle to stop on a ramp off of Highway 12, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 2 a.m. Thursday, the man and woman reported that they were exiting off of eastbound Highway 12 to head south on Highway N when a dark sedan maneuvered in front of them, forcing them to stop their vehicle, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Two men they described as being in their 20s got out of the sedan armed with handguns, came up to their vehicle and demanded money. The robbers then left in the sedan heading west on Highway 12, Schaffer said.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information on the incident contact the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at 608-284-6900.

Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.