2 possible sources for unintentional blaze at South Side apartment building, Madison Fire Department says

A fire in the rental office of a South Side apartment building on Tuesday morning has been ruled unintentional with two possible causes, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Investigators determined that maintenance personnel had placed a cardboard box on a stove shortly before fire was discovered in the kitchen of the apartment used as the rental office, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said.

However, a tool charger also was recovered in the area where the fire started and could not be ruled out as the cause, Schuster said.

The fire at the Bram Hill Apartments, 613 Bram St., caused $75,000 damage, with fire crews preventing it from spreading to the rest of the building, Schuster said.

Crews began evacuating and searching the building while attacking the fire. All occupants evacuated the building safely, and nobody was injured, Schuster said.

