2 police dogs help catch 2 suspects, recover guns and drugs after Beltline gun incident, Madison police say

Two police dogs helped catch two suspects in a Beltline gun incident on Tuesday, Madison police reported.

Jadyn C. Walsvick, 18, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangering safety, knowingly fleeing an officer, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/obstructing, and felony bail jumping.

Damari L. Thomas, 21, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and resisting/obstructing.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Madison police responded to a report of a man driving west on the Beltline in a black Nissan Altima pointing a handgun at a 40-year-old man in another vehicle, Lt. Shannon Blackamore said in a report.

Not long after the Beltline incident, officers spotted Walsvick's car and attempted to pull it over, but Walsvick accelerated and sped away outbound on East Washington Avenue, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Walsvick ended up driving on Anniversary Lane, before turning onto a bike path in Sandburg Woods Park, 2902 Independence Lane, where many people were in the area, DeSpain said.