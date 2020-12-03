2 police dogs help catch 2 suspects, recover guns and drugs after Beltline gun incident, Madison police say

Two police dogs helped catch two suspects in a Beltline gun incident on Tuesday, Madison police reported.
Jadyn C. Walsvick, 18, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangering safety, knowingly fleeing an officer, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/obstructing, and felony bail jumping.
Damari L. Thomas, 21, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and resisting/obstructing.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Madison police responded to a report of a man driving west on the Beltline in a black Nissan Altima pointing a handgun at a 40-year-old man in another vehicle, Lt. Shannon Blackamore said in a report.
Not long after the Beltline incident, officers spotted Walsvick's car and attempted to pull it over, but Walsvick accelerated and sped away outbound on East Washington Avenue, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Walsvick ended up driving on Anniversary Lane, before turning onto a bike path in Sandburg Woods Park, 2902 Independence Lane, where many people were in the area, DeSpain said.
After parking the car on Basil Drive, Walsvick and Thomas fled on foot into a marshy and wooded area, and that’s when the police dogs became important. "Madison K9! Stop running or you will be bit!" yelled the handler of police dog Patton, causing Walsvick to stop and give up. A short time later, Thomas also was taken in custody, DeSpain said.
Police dog Domo searched tall grass where the two had been and located a handgun and a bag of marijuana and then "Domo began plunging his nose ... deep in the grass ... and his tail wag increased rapidly ... he again backed up, and looked up at me," the dog's handler said in his police report. Domo had just found a second handgun, DeSpain said.
In searches of the car, marshy area, and suspects, officers recovered the two loaded guns, nearly $3,900 cash, and around 250 grams of marijuana, DeSpain said.
