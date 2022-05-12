 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 pit bulls found dead in garbage bags off of Ice Age Trail in Dane County, Sheriff's Office says

2019-06-19-Ice Age Trail 6-06192019152952

An area of the Ice Age Trail off of Old Sauk Pass Road in Dane County is pictured in June 2019. Earlier this week, two dead dogs were found in garbage bags near a different section of the Ice Age Trail. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two dogs were found dead in garbage bags Wednesday morning on the side of the Ice Age Trail in Dane County, authorities said. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office called the deaths a "disturbing discovery." It's unclear whether a crime was committed, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Sheriff's deputies and Animal Services responded to a report of deceased dogs near Raymond Road and Oak View Drive in the town of Verona around 11:30 a.m. A passerby found the bodies of the dogs and reported it. 

The two dogs appear to be pit bulls, the Sheriff's Office said. One is a brown and white male. The other is a gray and white female. 

The dogs were not microchipped and they did not have identification tags, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office's tip line at 608-284-6900. 

