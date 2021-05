Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Iowa County, the 911 dispatch center said.

The Iowa County 911 Center declined to say how seriously the two individuals were injured.

The crash closed all lanes of Highway 14 at Peck Road near Arena for about an hour and a half, according to the Department of Transportation.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m. and Highway 14 reopened by about 4:15 p.m., the 911 center said.

