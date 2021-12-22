2 people injured after shooting near Home Depot on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Two people were injured after being shot at Wednesday in the parking lot of a Southwest Side Home Depot, Madison police said.

First responders confirmed that one of the victims had been shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. It was not known how the second victim was injured. That person’s injuries also were not life-threatening.

The victims drove themselves to a nearby gas station after the shooting in the 4500 block of Verona Road shortly before 1:15 p.m., Fryer said.

“This is just an alarming situation,” Fryer said Wednesday afternoon. “You have a packed parking lot, too, and we have yellow police tape surrounding a good chunk of it. This is a very public space.”

While police do not know if the shooting was a targeted attack, investigators found the shooters and victims knew each other, Fryer said.

Police were speaking to witnesses to determine specific details of the shooting, Fryer said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.