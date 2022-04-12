2 people arrested for homicide in November fatal shooting, Madison police say

Two people were arrested this week and tentatively charged with homicide for the November fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in Madison, police said.

Justin J. Burage, 33, and Chabris Link, 32, both face tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. They have also both been charged with being party to the crime of first-degree homicide.

Burage was arrested Tuesday on Madison's East Side, Fryer said. Link was arrested Monday in Chicago.

The fatal shooting of 24-year-old Eric A. Ranson happened in the 3500 block of Home Avenue on Nov. 17. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Ranson died from "homicidal firearm-related trauma."

Officers were called to the shooting about 12:30 a.m. and found Ranson inside a residence with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. The shooting is believed to have been targeted.

In November, police said a person of interest was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting. It's unclear who that person was.

This story will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.