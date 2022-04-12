 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

2 people arrested after shots fired on Beltline, Monona police say

Traffic backup.jpg

A shooting between cars Tuesday prompted a brief closure of the Beltline as officers collected evidence from the scene, causing traffic backups. No one was injured in the shooting. 

 DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Two people were arrested Tuesday after someone fired multiple shots from their vehicle toward another moving car on the Beltline, Monona police said. 

"We are very fortunate that no one was physically hurt as a result of this brazen act," Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin said in a statement.

One of the vehicles was hit multiple times by bullets, but the occupants were not hit. Chaney Austin said police believe the shooting was "targeted." 

The gunfire and subsequent investigation resulted in the closure of the Beltline for about 40 minutes, but the Beltline was safe and reopened shortly before 5 p.m., Monona police said. 

Monona police responded to a report of a weapons violation on the Beltline at South Stoughton Road around 3:40 p.m., Chaney Austin said. A witness told officers that multiple rounds were fired as the vehicles drove eastbound and gave police detailed descriptions of the vehicles involved. 

The suspect vehicle was spotted as it drove onto Interstate 94. Officers pulled over the car and arrested the two people inside, Chaney Austin said. Their identities were not released. A firearm was recovered during the stop. 

People are also reading…

Around 4:10 p.m., all eastbound lanes of the Beltline were closed while officers recovered evidence from the scene of the shooting, Chaney Austin said. The closure caused traffic backups, but all lanes were reopened by 4:50 p.m. 

The Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol also responded to the incident, a Dane County dispatcher said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics