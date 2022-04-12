2 people arrested after shots fired incident on Beltline, Monona police say

Two people were arrested Tuesday after a shots fired incident on the Beltline, Monona police said.

The gunfire and subsequent investigation resulted in the closure of the Beltline for about 40 minutes, but the Beltline was safe and reopened shortly before 5 p.m., according to the Monona Police Department.

A 911 caller reported possible gunfire near the Beltline and Stoughton Road around 3:15 p.m., a Dane County dispatcher said. An involved vehicle fled onto Interstate 90. Law enforcement started a search for that vehicle.

Asked whether anyone was injured, the dispatcher said an ambulance was not sent to the area. Monona police declined to provide information about any potential injuries.

Around 4:10 p.m. all eastbound lanes of the Beltline were closed due to the incident, causing traffic backups, according to the Department of Transportation. By 4:30 p.m., only two lanes were closed, and by 4:52 p.m. all lanes were reopened again.

The Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol also responded to the incident, the dispatcher said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.