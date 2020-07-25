2 passengers in critical condition after their car is rear-ended in Rock County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were in critical condition Saturday after their vehicle was struck from behind on a state highway in Rock County.

The crash happened when a vehicle traveling north on Highway 104 slowed to turn into a private auction on the west side of the road north of Atkinson Road in the town of Magnolia, Rock County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Ooms said.

A second vehicle, a Honda CRV with four occupants, also slowed down. But a third vehicle, a Saab 97X driven by Amanda L. Morrison, 39, of Brodhead, failed to slow and rear-ended the CRV, Ooms said. Two passengers in the back seat of the CRV suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken by helicopter to a hospital. Both remained in critical condition Saturday night, Ooms said.

No citations or arrests had been made as of late Saturday.

