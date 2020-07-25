2 passengers in critical condition after their car is rear-ended in Rock County
alert

2 passengers in critical condition after their car is rear-ended in Rock County

{{featured_button_text}}
Police squad
iSTOCK

Two people were in critical condition Saturday after their vehicle was struck from behind on a state highway in Rock County.

The crash happened when a vehicle traveling north on Highway 104 slowed to turn into a private auction on the west side of the road north of Atkinson Road in the town of Magnolia, Rock County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Ooms said.

A second vehicle, a Honda CRV with four occupants, also slowed down. But a third vehicle, a Saab 97X driven by Amanda L. Morrison, 39, of Brodhead, failed to slow and rear-ended the CRV, Ooms said. Two passengers in the back seat of the CRV suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken by helicopter to a hospital. Both remained in critical condition Saturday night, Ooms said. 

No citations or arrests had been made as of late Saturday.

Recent notable crimes in the Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics