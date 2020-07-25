2 passengers in critical condition after their car is rear-ended in Rock County

Two people were in critical condition Saturday after their vehicle was struck from behind on a state highway in Rock County.
The crash happened when a vehicle traveling north on Highway 104 slowed to turn into a private auction on the west side of the road north of Atkinson Road in the town of Magnolia, Rock County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Ooms said.
A second vehicle, a Honda CRV with four occupants, also slowed down. But a third vehicle, a Saab 97X driven by Amanda L. Morrison, 39, of Brodhead, failed to slow and rear-ended the CRV, Ooms said. Two passengers in the back seat of the CRV suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken by helicopter to a hospital. Both remained in critical condition Saturday night, Ooms said.
No citations or arrests had been made as of late Saturday.
Recent notable crimes in the Madison area
Far East Side home shot up early Monday, Madison police say
Person killed, another injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-94, police say
Man, 18, charged with rape in 2018 wanted for more violent crimes while out on bail, police say
Police, family saying little about investigation of alleged hate crime
2 charged with entering State Street stores during riot; police say 1 also looted at East Towne
State Patrol using aerial enforcement in Dane, Jefferson, Marquette counties starting Wednesday
Woman drove into vehicle, on curb to nearly hit bystanders on East Side, Madison police say
Feds seek 5 with possible connection to Madison firebombing, offer another reward
Authorities identify man killed in I-94 crash
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.