2 on motorcycle killed in crash on Highway 33 in Columbia County, authorities say

Two people were killed Tuesday when the motorcycle they were riding was rear-ended while they were stopped for a turning vehicle on Highway 33 in Columbia County, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

At about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, a semi-tractor trailer was preparing to turn left from Highway 33 into a private driveway, east of Interstate 90/94, with a pick-up truck and a motorcycle stopped behind the semi, Sgt. Jamie Labrec said in a statement.

Another pick-up truck failed to stop and collided with the motorcycle, which was pushed forward into the stopped pick-up truck. Both occupants of the 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle were thrown from it and later pronounced dead, Labrec said.

The occupants of the motorcycle were a man and a woman, both from Portage and 60 years old.

The occupants of the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup — a 73-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman from Park Rapids, Minnesota — suffered non-life threatening injuries, Labrec said.

The driver of the 2017 Ford F150 pickup, a 28-year-old man from Portage, was not listed as injured, Labrec said.

The statement did not specify which pickup was stopped and which pickup rear-ended the motorcycle. A call to the State Patrol was referred to Labrec, who was not available and didn’t immediately return a message.

No enforcement information was released and the crash remains under investigation, Labrec said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.