2 officers injured dealing with combative, intoxicated handyman who soiled squad car, Madison police say

Two officers suffered minor injuries dealing with a combative and intoxicated handyman who soiled a squad car on Friday morning, Madison police said.

Charles Z. Knuteson, 29, of Whitewater, was arrested on tentative charges of battery, causing soft tissue injury by resisting, and criminal damage to property. He was also cited for depositing human waste products, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Officers were dispatched to Stage House Trail shortly after 10 a.m. Friday for a disturbance. A homeowner told them she had contracted with Knuteson to do maintenance work, but decided against retaining his services when Knuteston arrived and appeared to have been drinking, DeSpain said.

The homeowner called 911 after seeing Knuteson batter two people who had come with him to assist in the Stage House Trail work, and Knuteson next struggled with officers, causing the injuries, DeSpain said.

On the way to jail, Knuteson yelled and swore at the arresting officer, threatening harm. He also said he wanted the officer to have "something to clean up" and pulled down his pants and defecated and urinated inside the squad, DeSpain said.