2 officers injured as man being arrested for 4th OWI bites, fights them, Madison police say

Two officers were injured as a man being arrested Wednesday night for his fourth offense of OWI fought with and bit them, Madison police reported.

Moses S. Garcia, 37, was arrested on tentative charges of fourth-offense OWI, resisting arrest, attempted battery to law enforcement, battery to law enforcement, resisting arrest causing injury, and disorderly conduct, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers stopped Garcia at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main streets around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and he was arrested and taken to a local hospital. While being taken into custody, he became “combative and physical toward officers,” Fryer said.

At the hospital, he bit multiple officers and again became physical toward them, Fryer said.

Garcia ultimately was taken to the Dane County Jail, Fryer said, adding that the incident remains under investigation.

