2 officers injured, 2 police cars damaged in vehicle chase on Beltline, authorities say

Two police cars were damaged and two Madison police officers sent to a hospital Thursday after a chase on the Beltline that ended with an attempted carjacking, the State Patrol and Madison police said.

The State Patrol said that just after noon, it tried to pull over a vehicle speeding westbound in the closed flex lane near Monona Drive. Flex lanes are inner shoulder lanes on the Beltline that were recently upgraded to be open during times of heavy traffic.

During the pursuit, the fleeing vehicle rammed a Madison police car on its rear driver's side near South Towne Drive, then struck the State Patrol cruiser. The driver of the vehicle then got out and tried to carjack a taxi driver parked at a nearby business, the State Patrol said, but officers arrested the person.

Both police cars sustained "significant damage," the State Patrol said in a news release. Two officers in the Madison police cruiser sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital. It wasn't clear Thursday if they were admitted. The two State Patrol employees in that agency's car were not injured, the State Patrol said.

The section of the Beltline where the incident occurred was closed for two hours, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The chase was initiated as part of an ongoing effort by law enforcement agencies in Dane County and the FBI to crack down on car thefts and related crimes in the Madison area.

However, Madison police said the vehicle involved in the Beltline incident was not stolen.

In addition to the crash and arrest Thursday on the Beltline, three people were arrested in other incidents as part of that broader enforcement effort: Charles R. Moore, 21; Robert A. Goldsberry, 26; and Maurice R. Jenkins, 24. Charges for the three are pending, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's' Office said one stolen vehicle, two firearms, and "a significant amount of controlled substances" were recovered as part of the effort.