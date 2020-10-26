2 more Wisconsin prisons have simultaneous COVID-19 outbreaks; more than 500 active cases

Two more Wisconsin prisons are in the midst of massive COVID-19 outbreaks, with nearly 390 active cases among inmates at one facility and 140 at the other, the state Department of Corrections reported Monday.

The simultaneous outbreaks come on the heels of five other massive outbreaks of more than 100 cases in the prison system over the last two months.

The Wisconsin State Journal has so far confirmed four COVID-19 related deaths among prisoners. More deaths may have occurred, but the Department of Corrections does not report that information because of privacy laws.

On Monday, DOC reported that active COVID-19 cases among inmates at Waupun Correctional Institution had risen to 388.

DOC spokesman John Beard said the positive cases come after the National Guard conducted mass testing of the prison last week. Beard said there may be a few outstanding tests, but the vast majority of results came back Friday through Sunday. On Friday, 174 COVID-19 cases had been reported.

Among staff at Waupun, a dozen active COVID-19 cases had been self reported as of Monday, Beard said.