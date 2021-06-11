2 more men charged with vehicle vandalism at Mifflin Street Block Party

Also on the video Stanko can be seen helping Firminhac lift the metal pole before Firminhac throws it through the windshield, the complaint states.

Both men are scheduled to make court appearances on June 21.

Last week, two other men were charged with helping damage an SUV that sustained more than $25,000 in damage.

In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal in April Wheeler expressed frustration at the response of police as damage was taking place during the Mifflin Street party.

“I don’t know why they weren’t doing their job,” she said.

She also called the incident itself "appalling."

“I’m surprised that people would think that it’s OK to do that to other people’s cars, damage people’s property," she said. "I don’t know if they think that they were being funny or cool or something, but the fact that it’s going to be probably, if not over, $3,000 is ridiculous to me.”

