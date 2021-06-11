2 more men charged with vehicle vandalism at Mifflin Street Block Party

Prosecutors on Friday charged two more men with misdemeanor criminal damage for their alleged roles in damage done to a parked car near the Mifflin Street Block Party in April, including one who was seen throwing a steel pole through the car's windshield.
Andrew J. Firminhac, 20, of Stevens Point, a student at UW-Eau Claire, and Alexander M. Stanko, 21, a UW-Madison student, were identified through social media posts as having taken part in damaging a 2012 Toyota Camry belonging to Lea Wheeler, a recent UW-Madison graduate.
The incident took place sometime after noon on April 24, when Wheeler told police she parked her undamaged car behind a home in the 100 block of North Bassett Street and 4 a.m. on April 25, when she returned home to find it heavily damaged, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Wheeler told police she began seeing social media posts showing her car being jumped on by people, and another video that showed someone throwing a metal pole through the car's windshield.
A repair shop estimated damage at $3,000 or more, Wheeler told police.
The person throwing the pole through the windshield was later identified as Firminhac, also known as AJ Firminhac, who is listed on the 2020 roster of the Eau Claire Blugolds football team as a defensive lineman.
Also on the video Stanko can be seen helping Firminhac lift the metal pole before Firminhac throws it through the windshield, the complaint states.
Both men are scheduled to make court appearances on June 21.
Last week, two other men were charged with helping damage an SUV that sustained more than $25,000 in damage.
In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal in April Wheeler expressed frustration at the response of police as damage was taking place during the Mifflin Street party.
“I don’t know why they weren’t doing their job,” she said.
She also called the incident itself "appalling."
“I’m surprised that people would think that it’s OK to do that to other people’s cars, damage people’s property," she said. "I don’t know if they think that they were being funny or cool or something, but the fact that it’s going to be probably, if not over, $3,000 is ridiculous to me.”