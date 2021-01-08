2 more inmates die from COVID-19 in Wisconsin prison system; 25 total dead

Two more inmates have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin’s prison system, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related inmate deaths to 25, the state Department of Corrections reported Thursday.

The new deaths come as more than half of DOC’s roughly 20,000 prisoners have now been infected.

DOC reports inmate deaths as COVID-19-related after a medical examiner or coroner confirms that the virus was an underlying cause of death or a significant condition that contributed to death — a determination that can take weeks or months.

DOC added 54 new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard Thursday, which brings the total cases since the pandemic began up to 10,535 among inmates. Of those, 312 infections are active.

Cases are rising at a much slower rate than in October and November, when the prison system saw several massive outbreaks and daily case counts were often in the hundreds.

The largest outbreak Thursday was at Oakhill Correctional Institution, which had 205 active infections. The minimum-security prison in Dane County has had a total of 398 cases, or 60.7% of the inmate population infected. Thirteen staff were actively infected Wednesday.