2 Milwaukee men arrested for battering, robbing man on Far West Side, police say

Two Milwaukee men have been arrested for battering and robbing man last Monday afternoon on the Far West Side, Madison police reported.

Witnesses reported that at about 2:45 p.m. last Monday, they saw an SUV drive onto a grassy area off South Gammon Road near Tree Lane, and two men, one armed with a rifle, jump out, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The men chased and tackled a man as he attempted to run, and repeatedly battered him, stole his backpack and jumped back in the SUV, DeSpain said.

Additional witnesses reported seeing it speeding from the area, running red lights, and driving all over the road. Surveillance images were “crucial” in identifying the suspects and SUV, DeSpain said.

Jaquan A. Wright, 20, and Teshae K. Hanna, 20 were arrested by Milwaukee police Saturday and turned over to Madison police, DeSpain said.

The 21-year-old Madison man who was battered and robbed did not contact the MPD, but was identified through the investigation, DeSpain said, adding that he suffered a concussion.

