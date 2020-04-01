You are the owner of this article.
2 men with shotgun, handgun rob East Side gas station, Madison police say

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

Two men armed with a shotgun and a handgun robbed an East Side gas station on Monday night, Madison police reported.

The two men entered the Citgo, 3401 Milwaukee St., about 9 p.m. Monday, displayed the guns and demanded money from the clerk, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

After the suspects robbed the clerk, they fled on foot through several back yards to a vehicle on Thorp Street, Hartman said.

Officers spoke to several witnesses and collected video evidence of the robbery, Hartman said.

