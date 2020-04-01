2 men with shotgun, handgun rob East Side gas station, Madison police say

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
Two men armed with a shotgun and a handgun robbed an East Side gas station on Monday night, Madison police reported.
The two men entered the Citgo, 3401 Milwaukee St., about 9 p.m. Monday, displayed the guns and demanded money from the clerk, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
After the suspects robbed the clerk, they fled on foot through several back yards to a vehicle on Thorp Street, Hartman said.
Officers spoke to several witnesses and collected video evidence of the robbery, Hartman said.
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
