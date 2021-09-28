2 men sought in theft of ‘Dumpty Humpty’ sculpture from Art Fair on the Square

Two men are being sought in the theft of a bronze sculpture depicting Humpty Dumpty seated on a toilet, stolen from an Art Fair on the Square vendor Saturday morning.
The vendor, who had traveled from out of state for the event, told police the men lingered in the area of her stand during the early morning setup for the event. After she left the stand for a short time, the men disappeared along with the "Dumpty Humpty” sculpture, Madison police officer Michael Malloy said.
The statue, which depicts Humpty Dumpty with his pants around his ankles and an open book on his lap, is valued at $1,400, Malloy said.
Officers located surveillance video of the men leaving the area with the statue and are asking for the public's help in identifying them. At least one of the suspects is believed to be a student living in the Downtown area who recently turned 21, Malloy said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.