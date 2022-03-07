2 men shot, injured in drive-by shooting on West Side, Madison police say

Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in the 6400 block of Odana Road on the West Side, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to a Madison hospital around 1 a.m. Sunday after two men arrived with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The men, 34 and 35, said the shooting happened on Odana Road, shortly after they left a business on Grand Canyon Drive, when another vehicle pulled up next to their car and began shooting, Fryer said.

Officers found shattered glass and eight shell casings along the 6400 block of Odana Road, and the vehicle the men drove to the hospital was heavily damaged during the shooting, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

