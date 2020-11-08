2 men shot, 75 shell casings recovered outside West Side bowling center, Madison police say

Two men were shot and one suffered apparent life-threatening injuries Saturday night outside Schwoegler’s Entertainment Center, 444 Grand Canyon Drive, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the West Side bowling center at 10:35 p.m. on reports on shots being fired, Sgt. Kurt Wege said in a statement.

Arriving officers found a 38-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and he was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, Wege said.

As officers were securing the scene, a 33-year-old man arrived at another local hospital with a gunshot wound. That man was stabilized and then transferred to a higher level of care with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Wege said.

Police reported recovering 75 shell casings at the scene.

No suspects have been identified and the department's Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, Wege said.

