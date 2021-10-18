 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 men robbed at gunpoint on East Side, police say
alert

2 men robbed at gunpoint on East Side, police say

johns street robbery

Two men were robbed at gunpoint by three other men on Madison's East Side Monday afternoon, police say. 

Two men were robbed at gunpoint by three other men on Madison's East Side Monday afternoon, police say. 

Since the pandemic hit there’s been a rise in stolen cars, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported it went up about 9%. That’s the largest theft year in a decade. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Police responded to reports of a robbery on the 3500 block of Johns Street at 1:30 Monday afternoon. Madison Police Lt. David Meinerthe said the two victims exited a house and saw a man rummaging through one of their cars. Two other men then pointed their handguns at one of the victims and threatened him before stealing his "personal belongings" and driving off in a black Honda Pilot, Meinerthe said.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (608) 255-2345 or to remain anonymous call (608) 266-6014. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics