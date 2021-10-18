2 men robbed at gunpoint on East Side, police say

Two men were robbed at gunpoint by three other men on Madison's East Side Monday afternoon, police say.
Police responded to reports of a robbery on the 3500 block of Johns Street at 1:30 Monday afternoon. Madison Police Lt. David Meinerthe said the two victims exited a house and saw a man rummaging through one of their cars. Two other men then pointed their handguns at one of the victims and threatened him before stealing his "personal belongings" and driving off in a black Honda Pilot, Meinerthe said.
Police said no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (608) 255-2345 or to remain anonymous call (608) 266-6014.