2 men injured in fiery collision at Highway 81 intersection, Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports

Two men were injured in a fiery collision at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway T about 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The investigation determined that a Chevrolet Captiva was traveling north on Highway T when it failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 81 and collided into the passenger side of an Infiniti heading east on 81, Sgt. Nick Brown said in a statement.

Both vehicles continued through the intersection and came to rest in the ditch on the northeast side of the intersection, with the Captiva on fire at one point, Brown said.

The 33-year-old Illinois man who was driving the Captiva managed to get out before it caught on fire, although he suffered significant injuries, while the 63-year-old man who was driving the Infiniti was pinned inside his vehicle and had to be extricated, Brown said.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Janesville Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Brown said.

The crash remains under investigation.

$1 million bail for man charged with killing Brittany Zimmermann tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.