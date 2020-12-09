 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 men injured in fiery collision at Highway 81 intersection, Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports
alert

2 men injured in fiery collision at Highway 81 intersection, Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two men were injured in a fiery collision at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway T about 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The investigation determined that a Chevrolet Captiva was traveling north on Highway T when it failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 81 and collided into the passenger side of an Infiniti heading east on 81, Sgt. Nick Brown said in a statement.

Both vehicles continued through the intersection and came to rest in the ditch on the northeast side of the intersection, with the Captiva on fire at one point, Brown said.

The 33-year-old Illinois man who was driving the Captiva managed to get out before it caught on fire, although he suffered significant injuries, while the 63-year-old man who was driving the Infiniti was pinned inside his vehicle and had to be extricated, Brown said.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Janesville Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Brown said.

The crash remains under investigation.

$1 million bail for man charged with killing Brittany Zimmermann tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics