2 men hospitalized after 2 separate shootings in Beloit, police say

Two men were hospitalized this weekend after two separate shootings in Beloit, one on Saturday and the other early Sunday morning, police said.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made in either shooting, the Beloit Police Department said.

Just after 2:40 p.m. Saturday, police started investigating a shots fired incident at Fourth Street and Portland Avenue.

The 25-year-old victim told police he was in his car when someone in a red Lincoln SUV pulled up next to him and shot him. The man drove himself to the hospital to be treated.

The second shooting happened in the 1400 block of Randall Street just after 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Beloit police said.

A 41-year-old man was sitting outside on his front porch when he was shot, police reported. He received treatment at a local hospital for his injury.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call 608-757-2244.

