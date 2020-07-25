2 men from Beloit are dead after apparent drowning in Rock County pond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Beloit men died Saturday afternoon in an apparent drowning in a Rock County pond, Sheriff Troy Knudson said.

The men, ages 22 and 23, were seen swimming in the small pond off of South Indian Lake Drive in the town of Rock around 2:30 p.m. when they both went under the water in distress, Knudson said in a statement.

Rock County Sheriff’s deputies, town of Beloit police and the Janesville Fire Department responded to the incident and attempted to perform life-saving measures. The men, whose identities were not disclosed, were taken to a nearby hospital but later declared dead.

"Preliminary evidence and witness statements indicate this was an accident," Knudson said.

More information will be provided by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office, which is investigating the incident along with the sheriff's department, Knudson said.

